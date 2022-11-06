CPSO investigating incident on August Drive, suspect arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish detectives are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon on August Drive.

CPSO said the suspect identified as Donell Stephens was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Stephens was booked into the correctional center for aggravated assault with a fire arm, illegal discharge of a fire arm, illegal possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone, simple criminal damage to property, DWI, and simple burglary.

No injuries are reported.

