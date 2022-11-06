50/50 Thursdays
Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings

By Emma Oertling
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sixth annual Battle of the Bows event took place in Jennings on Saturday, November 5.

The event was created as a way to keep the Cajun music culture alive promoting all aspects of the music and Cajun heritage.

Each year a legendary Cajun fiddle player is honored. This year it was Mr. Purvis L. Clement, from Evangeline, Lousiana.

“We can preserve and promote our Cajun heritage by passing that music on to the youth, by teaching them to use it. This showcases their talent as they get older and learn the music in a similar way to pass to the youth as well.”

