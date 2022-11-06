50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

American Legion One hosts Veterans breakfast

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Emma Oertling
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - American Legion One hosted a Veterans breakfast and coat drive.

This was the second year in a row the coat drive was held.

Veterans and first responders were welcome to sit down and have breakfast prepared for them.

There was also a coat drive for anyone looking for a new jacket just in time for the winter.

“It’s important for us, especially as American Legion, to remember the sacrifices that our veterans made and to be there as as a group that can help support our veteran community. So this is just one of the ways that we can give back to our veterans and their families for the service and sacrifices that they made,” Karl Christensen said.

American Legion One said they hope to have the event again next year.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather starts the week, next front arrives by next weekend
The sixth annual Battle of the Bows event took place in Jennings on Saturday, November 5.
Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 5, 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 5, 2022
Veterans breakfast
Veterans brunch and coat drive