American Legion One hosts Veterans breakfast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - American Legion One hosted a Veterans breakfast and coat drive.

This was the second year in a row the coat drive was held.

Veterans and first responders were welcome to sit down and have breakfast prepared for them.

There was also a coat drive for anyone looking for a new jacket just in time for the winter.

“It’s important for us, especially as American Legion, to remember the sacrifices that our veterans made and to be there as as a group that can help support our veteran community. So this is just one of the ways that we can give back to our veterans and their families for the service and sacrifices that they made,” Karl Christensen said.

American Legion One said they hope to have the event again next year.

