50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Welsh man arrested for allegedly stealing air conditioning coils

theft from welsh
theft from welsh(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly stole air conditioning coils from a local business.

Authorities said a man driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, is believed to have stolen an air conditioning coil from Brandon’s Diesel Service on Hwy 90 around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Welsh police said they identified the vehicle as belonging to James Deshotel, 60, of Welsh.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, around 1 p.m. Deshotel was arrested and booked into jail on the following charges:

  • Felony theft
  • Criminal trespassing
  • Simple criminal damage to property.

At last word, his bond has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tornado watch in effect until 4 A.M.
Interstate 10 westbound at LA 101 (mile marker 48) is closed due to an accident, Louisiana DOTD...
I-10 West re-opened at LA 101 after fatal 2-vehicle crash
According to the Anti-Defamation League, there were over 2,700 anti-Semitic threats in 2021,...
Local Rabbi reacts to recent anti-Semitic posts making national headlines
We are holding a one-day food drive to supply Abraham's Tent with a year's worth of food.
Pack the Tent: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent