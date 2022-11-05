Welsh man arrested for allegedly stealing air conditioning coils

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly stole air conditioning coils from a local business.

Authorities said a man driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, is believed to have stolen an air conditioning coil from Brandon’s Diesel Service on Hwy 90 around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Welsh police said they identified the vehicle as belonging to James Deshotel, 60, of Welsh.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, around 1 p.m. Deshotel was arrested and booked into jail on the following charges:

Felony theft

Criminal trespassing

Simple criminal damage to property.

At last word, his bond has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.