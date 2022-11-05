50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 4, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 4, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 4, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 4, 2022.

Matthew Jay Bennett, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Cord Michal Richardson, 36, Lake Charles: Simple battery; home invasion; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Joshua Jamal Cole, 31, Sulphur: Strangulation.

Irrell LeJaun Francis, 34, Houston, Tx: Appearing in an intoxicated condition; resisting an officer.

Christopher Charles Robinson, 41, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Adam Bechtel, 39, Ashville, NC: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Possession of a Schedule I drug; Possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription; expired license plate; turning movements and required signals.

David Albert Lewis, 38, Vinton: Child endangerment.

Maria Kristina Villegas, 41, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; drug paraphernalia.

Franco Rogelio Vazquez, 30, Baytown, Tx: Third offense operating while intoxicated.

Justin Michael Atchinson, 43, Lake Arthur: Instate detainer.

Jeremiah Brent Benoit, 48, Village Mills, Tx: Out of state detainer.

Nicole Marie Boudreaux, 40, Port Neches, Tx: First offense battery of a dating partner.

