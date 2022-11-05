Pack the Tent: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will Pack the Tent on Nov. 11, and we need your help to provide a year’s supply of food to Abraham’s Tent.

Throughout the day, KPLC staffers will be on site to collect your donations.

Come out to 2424 Fruge St. from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to help us Pack the Tent!

Here is a list of requested items:

CLEANING SUPPLIES:

Dishwashing liquid

Bleach

PAPER PRODUCTS:

Bathroom tissue

Napkins

Flat paper hand towels for bathroom dispensers

Paper, foam or plastic plates

Plastic cutlery

SEASONINGS:

Salt

Black Pepper

Red Pepper

Garlic Powder

Onions – fresh and powdered

CANNED GOODS:

Tomato sauce

Green Beans

Pork & Beans

Black-eyed Peas

Cream of Chicken soup

Cream of Mushroom soup

Canned fruit of any kind

Any other canned vegetables

CONDIMENTS:

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Relish

Salad Dressings

Pickles

DRY GOODS:

Rice Pasta

Sugar

Flour

COOKING OIL:

Any type

