Pack the Tent: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will Pack the Tent on Nov. 11, and we need your help to provide a year’s supply of food to Abraham’s Tent.
Throughout the day, KPLC staffers will be on site to collect your donations.
Come out to 2424 Fruge St. from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to help us Pack the Tent!
Here is a list of requested items:
CLEANING SUPPLIES:
- Dishwashing liquid
- Bleach
PAPER PRODUCTS:
- Bathroom tissue
- Napkins
- Flat paper hand towels for bathroom dispensers
- Paper, foam or plastic plates
- Plastic cutlery
SEASONINGS:
- Salt
- Black Pepper
- Red Pepper
- Garlic Powder
- Onions – fresh and powdered
CANNED GOODS:
- Tomato sauce
- Green Beans
- Pork & Beans
- Black-eyed Peas
- Cream of Chicken soup
- Cream of Mushroom soup
- Canned fruit of any kind
- Any other canned vegetables
CONDIMENTS:
- Mayonnaise
- Mustard
- Relish
- Salad Dressings
- Pickles
DRY GOODS:
- Rice Pasta
- Sugar
- Flour
COOKING OIL:
- Any type
