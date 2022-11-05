Pack the Tent: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent

50/50 Thursdays
We are holding a one-day food drive to supply Abraham's Tent with a year's worth of food.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will Pack the Tent on Nov. 11, and we need your help to provide a year’s supply of food to Abraham’s Tent.

Throughout the day, KPLC staffers will be on site to collect your donations.

Come out to 2424 Fruge St. from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to help us Pack the Tent!

Here is a list of requested items:

CLEANING SUPPLIES:

  • Dishwashing liquid
  • Bleach

PAPER PRODUCTS:

  • Bathroom tissue
  • Napkins
  • Flat paper hand towels for bathroom dispensers
  • Paper, foam or plastic plates
  • Plastic cutlery

SEASONINGS:

  • Salt
  • Black Pepper
  • Red Pepper
  • Garlic Powder
  • Onions – fresh and powdered

CANNED GOODS:

  • Tomato sauce
  • Green Beans
  • Pork & Beans
  • Black-eyed Peas
  • Cream of Chicken soup
  • Cream of Mushroom soup
  • Canned fruit of any kind
  • Any other canned vegetables

CONDIMENTS:

  • Mayonnaise
  • Mustard
  • Relish
  • Salad Dressings
  • Pickles

DRY GOODS:

  • Rice Pasta
  • Sugar
  • Flour

COOKING OIL:

  • Any type

