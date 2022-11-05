50/50 Thursdays
One killed in head-on crash in Jeff Davis Parish

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A two-vehicle crash on I-10 West near the Lacassine exit (LA 101) caused the death of one driver, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police responded to the crash shortly after 6:45 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Tx.

Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene, LSP said.

Ferguson had a 3-year-old toddler in his vehicle at the time of the crash, LSP said. The toddler suffered serious injuries and was transferred to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation revealed a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by Caleb Lee Bowers, 28, of Jennings, was traveling east on I-10., LSP said.

For unknown reasons, Bowers lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the left side of the roadway, LSP said. After leaving the roadway, the F150 traveled through the median and vaulted over the cable barriers before entering the westbound lanes of travel.

At the same time, a 2018 Ford Edge SUV, driven by Ferguson, was traveling west on I-10 and was struck head-on by the F150, LSP said.

Bowers received non-life threatening injuries and was transferred to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

