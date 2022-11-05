Meteorologist Ben Terry shares good news from Houston amid cancer battle

Houston, TX (KPLC) - The cancer fight began again in March when it was discovered Ben’s cancer had returned. This time the prognosis looked grim. A new doctor, a second opinion and aggressive chemotherapy treatments resumed in early April 2022 with the hope his rare type of colorectal cancer would shrink.

Ben makes announcement his cancer had returned in April 2022 on 7News Sunrise (KPLC)

You may remember his announcement back in March 2022 on 7News Sunrise when Ben shared his cancer had returned and would be stepping down from morning news duties to begin the fight for his life.

The goal of treatment is to extend his life while also maintaining the highest quality of life until the chemotherapy treatments eventually failed to be effective or side effects could no longer be tolerated.

Ben begins his first round of chemo at M.D. Anderson in April 2022 (KPLC)

“I was told by my new oncologist at M.D Anderson they had not seen a tumor of this type, which started in the colon but had grown extensively and into other parts of his gastrointestinal and urinary tracts. I also had a second tumor, which they referred to as a metastatic lesion. My chart said I was being treated for prolongation of life with no curative intent.”

Previously Ben was seeking treatment from doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital who were also perplexed with his type of rare cancer, therefore he sought a second opinion at M.D. Anderson. Not only had his cancer returned, it had returned aggressively and had spread worse than before in just a short six months from his previous surgery that had removed all the cancer in September 2021.

“The medical teams at both Houston Methodist and M.D. Anderson said they had never seen a patient with my type of tumor composition and weren’t sure they would even be able to treat it successfully.” This time, a cure looked unobtainable.

Nearly all colorectal cancer tumors are comprised of adenocarcinoma, but Ben’s tumors are poorly differentiated with both adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma characteristics making it one-of-a-kind “unicorn” to be discovered in that particular part of the body.

Radiation therapy was not an option as it had been previously given during his first stint with cancer about a year prior.

This left the only option as chemotherapy, as surgery was also not an option. The cancer was too extensive, aggressive and non-responsive to any conventional chemotherapy drugs that had been given. The medical oncologist was unsure anything else would work and told him to be prepared for this to eventually be a “life-omitting” cancer if chemo treatments failed to shrink the tumors.

Ben Terry and Candy Rodriguez enjoy dinner in Houston following a round of chemotherapy. Friends like Candy have been paramount during Ben's treatments. (KPLC)

After 8 cycles of the strongest regimen of chemotherapy for colorectal cancer started in April 2022, it was discovered that Terry’s tumors continued to grow significantly enough that this first line therapy was immediately halted in early August.

“This was particularly disheartening, especially given I had endured 8 rounds of the strongest chemotherapy available for colon cancer, in addition to receiving a monoclonal antibody therapy which claimed to work on my RAS wild-type of tumors.”

The first line therapy of drugs included a FOLFOXIRI regimen of oxaliplatin, fluorouracil 5FU, irinotecan and the monoclonal antibody drug cetuximab.

Failure of this first line therapy left Ben’s oncologist, Dr. Christine Parseghian, with only one other regimen she felt his rare cancer would respond to. It was a regimen that would attack the squamous cell component of the tumors.

If this second line therapy failed, the doctor was left with nothing else to do but refer him to the M.D. Anderson department of clinical trials.

This new regimen consisted of the two chemotherapy drugs Paclitaxel and Caroplatin, which are more typically prescribed for individuals with cervical, endometrial. thymoma, and non-small cell lung cancers. There was nothing typical about Ben’s colorectal cancer, so it was thought it show some response due to the squamous cell carcinoma makeup of his tumors.

After just 4 cycles of this new chemo which lasted from August through early November 2022, he returned to M.D. Anderson for the first CT scan to check if the cancer was shrinking.

With another round of chemo under the belt, Ben enjoys breakfast at the Galleria in Houston with friends from Lake Charles. They were there to support him during treatment. (KPLC)

“We were feeling hopeful. In October I was beginning to feel better overall and had returned to work on-air from KPLC, fulled suited up for the first time since April, even before receiving any positive news whether the new treatment was working or not.”

First day of returning to work from the station in several months. Previously, Ben had been working from home since finding out his cancer had returned. (KPLC)

Then comes the good news! His scans in November showed significant shrinking of the tumors, some by as much as 50-75% in size. Tumor markers in the blood were also a fraction of what they were at their highest levels back in the summer.

Ben with his medical oncologist, Dr. Christine Parseghian, at M.D. Anderson immediately after the good news was shared that the tumors were shrinking. (KPLC)

His doctors were amazed! They had found the magic bullet to target his rare type of cancer.

Ben gives all the glory to God and continues to ask for your prayers as the road the recovery is still long from over, but thankfully now the prognosis does not appear to be as grim. He will continue with several more rounds of chemotherapy through 2023 with the possibility of surgery options in the future.

