50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese looks for second win in matchup with Eastern Illinois

Cowboys see success in late half situations in final scrimmage of fall camp
Cowboys see success in late half situations in final scrimmage of fall camp
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys (1-7) are back in action as they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

McNeese is coming off of a tight home loss to Southeastern Louisiana. Walker Wood will make his second start at quarterback tonight for the Cowboys after putting up 287 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns last week.

As for the Panthers, they are coming off of a 20-17 loss to Tennessee Tech. Eastern Illinois lead that game 17-3 at the half but then surrendered two touchdown passes as they dropped to (2-6) on the season

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium.

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: ESPN+

RADIO: 92.9 The Lake

AUDIO: 929thelake.com

Stats: LINK

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Tiger Stadium
First responders prepare for sold out LSU vs. Alabama game
Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of...
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
In Lynn Kennedy’s first season as head coach of the McNeese Women’s Basketball team, he helped...
McNeese Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview
Tuesday night was a big one for the McNeese Cowgirls as they hosted Houston Christian at the...
McNeese Volleyball Beats Houston Christian, takes top spot in Southland