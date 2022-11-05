McNeese looks for second win in matchup with Eastern Illinois
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys (1-7) are back in action as they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers.
McNeese is coming off of a tight home loss to Southeastern Louisiana. Walker Wood will make his second start at quarterback tonight for the Cowboys after putting up 287 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns last week.
As for the Panthers, they are coming off of a 20-17 loss to Tennessee Tech. Eastern Illinois lead that game 17-3 at the half but then surrendered two touchdown passes as they dropped to (2-6) on the season
Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium.
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: ESPN+
RADIO: 92.9 The Lake
AUDIO: 929thelake.com
Stats: LINK
