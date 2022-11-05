McNeese looks for second win in matchup with Eastern Illinois

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys (1-7) are back in action as they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

McNeese is coming off of a tight home loss to Southeastern Louisiana. Walker Wood will make his second start at quarterback tonight for the Cowboys after putting up 287 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns last week.

As for the Panthers, they are coming off of a 20-17 loss to Tennessee Tech. Eastern Illinois lead that game 17-3 at the half but then surrendered two touchdown passes as they dropped to (2-6) on the season

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium.

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: ESPN+

RADIO: 92.9 The Lake

AUDIO: 929thelake.com

Stats: LINK

