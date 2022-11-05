Local Rabbi reacts to recent anti-Semitic posts making national headlines

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jewish community is no stranger to discrimination but recently hatred toward the Jewish community has heightened.

”It’s really a shame that anti-Semitism now in these days has become so alarmingly a problem,” Rabbi Barry Weinstein said.

Recent anti-Semitic threats have made national headlines, including posts to social media by NBA player Kyrie Irving and rapper Kanye West. There also were threats to synagogues in New Jersey, and messages found in Jacksonville, Florida.

Weinstein said people spreading these messages don’t understand the harm they are causing.

“They’re listening to those who spew this terrible poison, they do not understand the danger that they’re presenting and I truly wish they would stop,” Weinstein said.

Anti-Semitism dates back centuries but it’s recent rise may be able to be explained.

“Especially because of the internet it has been really jumping up as well as on social media, and it’s a great concern to those of us who are Jewish and other members of other religions,” Weinstein said.

As for southwest Louisiana, Weinstein said there’s been nothing but support.

“I don’t know of any incidents here in southwest Louisiana of anti-Semitism thank God, and we and the Lake Charles community and Calcasieu Parish are so blessed,” Weinstein said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there were over 2,700 anti-Semitic threats in 2021, compared to less than 1,000 in 2015.

