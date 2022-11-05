Jennings Head Coach Rusty Phelps retires after 30 year career

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday night the Jennings Bulldogs hosted the Saint Louis Catholic Saints in what would be Head Coach Rusty Phelps final career game. Early on the Bulldogs took a 14-7 lead off of touchdowns by their tailbacks Rejohn Zeno and Jamanc McZeal. The Saints would respond though as their run game would dominate the second half as Saint Louis Catholic would go on to edge out Jennings 31-21. Coach Phelps finishes his career with 213 total wins, and lead the Bulldogs to the 3A State Championship in 2019.

After all the hugs with people that followed him throughout his career, Phelps reflected on his life as a coach and his final game stating, “for 30 years this has basically been my life at this school and I’m just proud to say I was the head football coach here. Now it’s time to start transitioning to the fan part of it now...coaching about 350 games in high school football I’m blessed, I’m blessed that I landed in this place, and you know what a special place it was for me and my family. Like I said earlier, I got to coach my own kids. I got to bring them to work with me, a lot of people don’t get to do that...All the former players that were here tonight and former coaches that worked with me, they’re the ones that did all this, I mean, they’re the ones that made this happen for me. And you know, I’m so blessed to have this opportunity today. My mom and dad were here for my first game, and they were able to come back tonight for my last game in Jennings stadium, and that’s very special to me and have my wife and my family. My two boys here tonight they got to play on this very field and be a part of these wins I’m just blessed that’s all I can say”.

