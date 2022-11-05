Hunter safety concerns raised after death in Vernon Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The recent death of a hunter in Vernon Parish due to a tree stand accident has raised concerns about proper hunter safety measures.

Hunter Justin Lanclos said outside of a tree collapsing, the chances of injury while hunting are slim to none.

“The first reaction anytime I see these types of incidents is that its gut wrenching and their 100 percent preventable, mine included, I’m a little over 6 years out of my fall, its gut wrenching, its heart breaking,” Lanclos said.

Lanclos said back in 2016 he fell 22 feet from a tree stand, resulting in multiple surgeries and even being wheel chair bound for three months. All because he was not properly connected to his tree stand.

“It was in July, we were setting up for the season so it was before the season, I was not connected, I was not attached to the tree as you should be, I was climbing out and lost my grip and I severely broke my leg, had some other damages to my ankles, my hips, my back,” Lanclos said. “Had my son not been there with me that day, I would’ve laid out there all day.”

Lanclos said what he learned from the experience and as a member on the board of directors for the tree stand safety awareness are the foundations of the ABC’s when it comes to tree safety and hunting.

A- Always remove and inspect your equipment (harness, stands and ropes).

B- Buckle your full body safety harness, if not done probably it can come back.

C- Connect every single time before you climb, make sure all gears properly strapped.

D- Destination, always make sure to share your location with loved ones.

Lanclos said people can still enjoy the sport of hunting without fear, as long as they follow through with diligence.

“I went back to hunting the year that I fell with basically one working leg. The ABC’s of tree stand safety are very simple and straight forward to follow and that’s as close to a guarantee as you’ll possibly get,” Lanclos said.

For more information on tree stands and hunting safety you can visit Tree and safety awareness.

