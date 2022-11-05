50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy and a few showers on Sunday with warming temperatures

By Max Lagano
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warmer temperatures are in the forecast as we begin a new week.  As we finish the weekend on Sunday, a few showers are possible in the afternoon thanks to the cold front that passed through the area weakening and lifting back closer to the area.  Outside of any showers that pop up, we’ll find a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures on Sunday afternoon that rise to around 80 degrees.  This means outdoor plans should still be able to be held as long as they don’t depend on zero chance of rain.  Of course, you can track any pop-up showers with the First Alert Weather App. And remember to turn back the clocks, Daylight Savings Time ends Sunday at 2 AM.

A few pop-up showers are possible Sunday afternoon, otherwise we'll see sun and clouds with...
A few pop-up showers are possible Sunday afternoon, otherwise we'll see sun and clouds with high's around 80 degrees(KPLC)

We will continue to warm and have rain chances diminish as we begin the work week on Monday.  That is when an upper-level high pressure system will develop and strengthen over the area.  The result will be sunny skies and even warmer temperatures that touch the low 80′s.  This pattern looks to persist through Wednesday.

As we head not the later part of the week, we will see that high pressure system begin to weaken.  A trough of low pressure from the western US will begin to move eastward, and that looks to bring the next cold front.  Right now, the timing of that would look to be around Friday of next week or the early weekend.  At this time, it does not look like much precipitation may follow with it, though there’s still time for that to change.  The bigger impact would likely be cooler air by next weekend, with high’s in the 70′s and lows back in the 50′s.

There’s also still a bit of activity in the tropics.  A very broad area of low-pressure may attempt to organize this week north of the Dominican Republic and gradually drift towards the Southeastern US.  This means a tropical or subtropical storm (subtropical is a mixture of a tropical cyclone and non-tropical low pressure system) may develop somewhere in the southwest Atlantic.  Luckily for us in SW Louisiana, the cold front next weekend likely steers that away from us and keeps it towards the Eastern US.  So it’s’ nothing that we have to worry about for now though of course we’ll watch it anyways.

- Max Lagano

