50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting

Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people,...
Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.

Officials in Lycoming County say a female shooting victim was reported Saturday morning in Jordan Township.

State police say arriving troopers found a man “actively firing with a rifle.”

Police say members fired shots and the scene was secured.

No officers were injured.

Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. tells The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed along with the suspected gunman.

No other details about the shooting or the victims were immediately released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were...
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
A university in North Carolina says it is lowering its tuition costs to help families and...
University lowering costs to help students pay for college