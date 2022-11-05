50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cameron Sheriff’s Office holds active shooter training in Hackberry

By Joel Bruce
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted active shooter training at the old Hackberry High School Friday.

Deputies trained on building entries and clearing.

“We are going to be conducting exercises for active shooter training and also SWAT training. The active shooter training will be for the school resource officers. And later on we will be providing that training for our patrol deputies,” said Scott Guillory of the sheriff’s office.

They will hold another training session on Nov. 18, also from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

We are holding a one-day food drive to supply Abraham's Tent with a year's worth of food.
Pack the Tent: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible early Saturday
Interstate 10 westbound at LA 101 (mile marker 48) is closed due to an accident, Louisiana DOTD...
I-10 West closed at LA 101
Meteorologist Ben Terry with his oncologist, Dr. Christine Parseghian, at M.D. Anderson
Meteorologist Ben Terry shares good news from Houston amid cancer battle