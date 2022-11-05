Cameron Sheriff’s Office holds active shooter training in Hackberry

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted active shooter training at the old Hackberry High School Friday.

Deputies trained on building entries and clearing.

“We are going to be conducting exercises for active shooter training and also SWAT training. The active shooter training will be for the school resource officers. And later on we will be providing that training for our patrol deputies,” said Scott Guillory of the sheriff’s office.

They will hold another training session on Nov. 18, also from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

