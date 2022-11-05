50/50 Thursdays
5 people found shot to death inside house in Maryland

Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home. (WUSA)
By Katie Lusso
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LA PLATA, Md. (WUSA) - Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home.

“It’s a very sad day for this town,” La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner said.

Around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon police were called to a home in La Plata, Maryland.

“Went inside, found all five people were deceased. All appear to be adults,” Diane Richardson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. “Investigators are working through the scene trying to positively identify the victims and establish a motive.”

Police said the 911 call came from a witness who reported the shooting. Richardson said she would not further elaborate.

Neighbors, who didn’t want to be on camera, said there had been some issues at the home in the past.

“The only thing I can say about that is that we have investigators looking into that, but I can’t confirm anything at this point,” Richardson said in response.

She said police have been in touch with the owner of the house but didn’t say if they currently live here or were renting it out, or whether they were there when all of this unfolded.

At this time, there appear to be more questions than answers for those who live in the quiet community.

“Agricopia is an extremely quiet neighborhood. This is certainly way out of the ordinary, it’s heartbreaking,” Schinner said. “And it’s heartbreaking for this community. And we grieve with this community as they’re going to mourn this loss of their neighbors, their friends and our residents”

And police said this was a contained situation and there is no threat to anyone else.

Copyright 2022 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

