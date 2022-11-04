TDL WEEK 10: Some teams move up start time due to weather
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the threat of severe weather as the regular season comes to a close, some teams have opted to move up the start of tonight’s games to 6 p.m.
Both Rayne at Leesville and Westlake at South Beauregard have been moved up to 6 p.m.
If any other games move up their times from the regular start time of 7 p.m., we will post it here.
For more about tonight’s weather threat, click HERE.
For area football standings, click HERE.
After tonight’s games, we’ll have scores and highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m. on Channel 7.
Thursday night schedule:
- St. Louis 31, Jennings 21 (Game of the Week)
- Iowa 17, Cecilia 7
- Elton 57, Hamilton Christian 16
- Lake Charles College Prep 26, Kinder 7
- Southside 49, Sam Houston 21
- Grand Lake 34, DeQuincy 22
- Lake Arthur 20, Vinton 13
Friday night schedule:
- Acadiana at Barbe
- Comeaux at Sulphur
- Washington-Marion at DeRidder
- Eunice at LaGrange
- Rayne at Leesville, 6 p.m.
- Westlake at South Beauregard, 6 p.m.
- Basile at East Beauregard
- Welsh at Notre Dame
- Church Point at Iota
- Oakdale at Rosepine
- Avoyelles at Pickering, 6 p.m.
- Merryville at Gueydan
- Oberlin at Ville Platte
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.