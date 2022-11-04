50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

TDL WEEK 10: Some teams move up start time due to weather

KPLC Touchown Live
KPLC Touchown Live(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the threat of severe weather as the regular season comes to a close, some teams have opted to move up the start of tonight’s games to 6 p.m.

Both Rayne at Leesville and Westlake at South Beauregard have been moved up to 6 p.m.

If any other games move up their times from the regular start time of 7 p.m., we will post it here.

For more about tonight’s weather threat, click HERE.

For area football standings, click HERE.

After tonight’s games, we’ll have scores and highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m. on Channel 7.

Thursday night schedule:

  • St. Louis 31, Jennings 21 (Game of the Week)
  • Iowa 17, Cecilia 7
  • Elton 57, Hamilton Christian 16
  • Lake Charles College Prep 26, Kinder 7
  • Southside 49, Sam Houston 21
  • Grand Lake 34, DeQuincy 22
  • Lake Arthur 20, Vinton 13

Friday night schedule:

  • Acadiana at Barbe
  • Comeaux at Sulphur
  • Washington-Marion at DeRidder
  • Eunice at LaGrange
  • Rayne at Leesville, 6 p.m.
  • Westlake at South Beauregard, 6 p.m.
  • Basile at East Beauregard
  • Welsh at Notre Dame
  • Church Point at Iota
  • Oakdale at Rosepine
  • Avoyelles at Pickering, 6 p.m.
  • Merryville at Gueydan
  • Oberlin at Ville Platte

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

KPLC's Touchdown Live features scores and highlights from area high school football games.
High School Football games moved from Friday to Thursday due to weather
Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of...
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Reese Ashworth is a multi-sport athlete for Dequincy High School as he plays baseball,...
Dequincy’s Reese Ashworth Signs to Play Baseball at LSUE
2022 SWLA Football Standings
2022 SWLA Football Standings