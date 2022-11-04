TDL WEEK 10: Some teams move up start time due to weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the threat of severe weather as the regular season comes to a close, some teams have opted to move up the start of tonight’s games to 6 p.m.

Both Rayne at Leesville and Westlake at South Beauregard have been moved up to 6 p.m.

If any other games move up their times from the regular start time of 7 p.m., we will post it here.

Thursday night schedule:

St. Louis 31, Jennings 21 (Game of the Week)

Iowa 17, Cecilia 7

Elton 57, Hamilton Christian 16

Lake Charles College Prep 26, Kinder 7

Southside 49, Sam Houston 21

Grand Lake 34, DeQuincy 22

Lake Arthur 20, Vinton 13

Friday night schedule:

Acadiana at Barbe

Comeaux at Sulphur

Washington-Marion at DeRidder

Eunice at LaGrange

Rayne at Leesville, 6 p.m.

Westlake at South Beauregard, 6 p.m.

Basile at East Beauregard

Welsh at Notre Dame

Church Point at Iota

Oakdale at Rosepine

Avoyelles at Pickering, 6 p.m.

Merryville at Gueydan

Oberlin at Ville Platte

