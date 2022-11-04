SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022.

Dewayne Lynn Thomas, 45, Port Arthur, Texas: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; Schedule II possession.

Hillory John Guillory, 35, Lake Charles: In park after hours; failure to register as a sex offender.

Walter Glenn Soileau, 74, Breaux Bridge: Third-offense operating while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while under suspension; ignition interlock devices.

Benson Elie Collins, 37, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Kelley Daniel Green, 46, Dayton, Texas: First-offense battery of a dating partner.

Isaiah Dwayne Celestine, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles; felony carnal knowledge of a junvenile.

Hershel Patrick Fontenot, 47, Lake Charles: Failure to possess requires licnse for residential construction; contempt of court (3 counts).

Alfred Caroline Davis, 58, Vinton: Contempt of court (2 counts).

Alfred Cliff Schneider Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Schedule II production with intent (3 counts); illegall use of drugs in presence of minor; Schedule I production with intent; contempt of court; resisting an officer by refusal to ID; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule II possession.

Camron Lashaw Godette, 24, Welsh: Shedule II production with intent (5 counts); Schedule III production with intent; Schedule IV production with intent; Schedule I possession with intent.

Jeremy Paul Tommasi, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Colbianta Fredrien Spaiune, 22, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); resisting an officer; first-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Mickey Joseph Trahan, 42, DeQuincy: Probation violation.

Ronald Dwayne Joseph, 36, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; Schedule II possession.

Oswaldo Ochoa, 31, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Travon Keyion Lee, 21, Brookhaven, Miss.: Video voyeurism.

Jose Guablupe Mijares, 19, DeRidder: Simple battery.

Amber Nichole Phillips, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Patrick Galmore Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.