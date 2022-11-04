50/50 Thursdays
Several vehicles burglarized overnight in DeRidder

(MGN)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder police say several vehicles were burglarized near the airport and on the west side of the city overnight.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or believes something was stolen from their vehicle overnight to make a report with the DeRidder Police Department.

They are also asking anyone with home surveillance cameras in the area of Hwy. 190, from Azaela Street, west to Bob Nichols Drive, to check their recordings for suspicious activity between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

Authorities ask anyone with information or who needs to report anything suspicious, to contact the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911. Reports may also be made anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.

DeRidder police remind residents to lock vehicles.

“Criminals usually take advantage of unlocked vehicles in our driveways and will steal anything of value, especially if the item inside is visible from outside the vehicle.”

