Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified

FBI sends warning to synagogues in New Jersey, saying there are credible threats to the places of worship. (NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC, TWITTER, FBI NETWORK, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - A law enforcement official says that federal agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but that they do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot.

The official said Friday that the man was questioned by law enforcement and told agents he had been bullied in the past and harbored anger toward Jewish people.

His name has not been released.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity and could not discuss details of the investigation publicly.

The FBI on Thursday said it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey.

The warning prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship.

