Nov. 8 election: Some polling locations have changed

Some voting locations have been changed for the upcoming elections.

The Office of the Secretary of State’s lists changes to some precincts in Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes.

POLLING LOCATION CHANGES

CALCASIEU PARISH

Voters in Precincts 362 and 363 who previously voted at Prien Lake Park Pavilion (3700 W. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles) will be relocated to Prien Lake Elementary School (3741 Nelson Road, Lake Charles). The move is due to hurricane damage repairs.

Voters in Precincts 460E and 460W who previously voted at Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Four Fire Station (789 W. Houston River Road, Sulphur) will be relocated to Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Four Fire Station (3000 N. Claiborne Street, Sulphur). The move is to a newly constructed fire station.

Voters in Precincts 402 and 465 who previously voted at Frasch Elementary School (540 S. Huntington St., Sulphur) will be relocated to Frasch Park Recreation Center (400 Picard Road, Sulphur). This move is a return to the regular location since hurricane repairs are now complete.

ALLEN PARISH

Voters in Precinct 01/03A will vote at the Allen Parish Library - Oberlin Branch (320 S. Sixth Street, Oberlin).

Voters in Precinct 02/01A will vote at Coushatta Multipurpose Complex (1974 CC Bel Road, Elton).

Voters in precinct 05/02A will vote at Elizabeth High School (440 Live Oak St., Elizabeth).

Voters in Precinct 05/05A will vote at the Fire District #6 Fire Station (244 Cherrywinche Road, Oakdale).

Voters in Precinct 05/04-C, 05/04-O who previously voted at the Oakdale Junior High gym (101 N. 13th St., Oakdale) will vote at the Allen Parish Library (405 E. Sixth Ave., Oakdale).

Voters in Precinct 05/08A, 05/09 who previously voted at the Oakdale Junior High gym (101 N. 13th St., Oakdale) will vote at the Oakdale Community Center (709 E. Seventh Ave. Oakdale).

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Voters in Precinct 00/06A will vote at the Jeff Davis Parish Health Unit (403 Baker St., Jennings).

Voters in Precinct 00/08B will vote at the Jeff Davis Parish Courthouse (300 State St., Jennings)

Voters in Precinct 00/10A will vote at Fire Station-Hathaway (5396 Pine Island Hwy., Jennings).

Voter in Precinct 00/20 who previously voted at the Welsh-Roanoke Junior High gym (8150 Hwy. 90, Roanoke) will vote at Fire Station #1-Roanoke (355. W. First St., Roanoke).

Voters in Precinct 00/23, 00/23B will vote at the Lacassine Community Center (310 Community Center Road, Lacassine).

Voters in Precinct 00/23, 00/23B who previously voted at Fire Station-Lacassine (17155 Hwy. 90, Welsh) will vote at the Lacassine Community Center (310 Community Center Road, Lacassine.)

Voters in Precinct 00/23A will vote at Fire Station-Woodlawn (20487 Hwy. 101, Iowa).

VERNON PARISH

Voters in Precinct 03/03 who previously voted at the Ollieville Church (4801 Fal Road, Cottonwood) will vote at the Cottonwood Voting Building (780 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood).

