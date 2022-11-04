New treatment uses amniotic membrane to treat dry eye

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At least 19 million people suffer from dry eye, which is excessive evaporation of tears.

We learned about a new treatment option available in the Lake Area, and it comes from a place you might not expect.

After dealing with dry eye for many years, one of Melanie Kratzer’s concerns became not being able to see again.

“They stay irritated a lot, sometimes I get red eyes with it, you know I have trouble with double vision sometimes with it, if it gets really bad I don’t see real clear,” Kratzer said.

After being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, Kratzer said it has had a domino effect on her vision, causing dry eye.

“I produce what they call salty tears and it’s the tears like when you cry, those are the kinds of tears I produce, so the lubrication that I need that is natural, that you produce naturally I don’t produce,” she said.

One treatment is using an amniotic eye membrane, a kind of contact lens - it’s a new method they only started using a month ago, therapeutic optometrist Dr. Nilupulu Bulathsinhala said.

The lens is made out of amniotic tissue from the placenta, which grows in the uterus during pregnancy.

“Prokera is placed on the eye very similar to your like your normal contact lens, the only difference really is that pokera is kind of bonded together by this outer flexible ring so once we put the pokera on the eye, the amniotic membrane itself dissolves in the eye within a period of two to five days,” Bulathsinhala said.

The lens is used to treat the surface of the eye from recurrent erosion, and other vision defects.

Dr. Bulathsinhala said with the contacts natural properties, patients can anticipate less irritation, pain and more comfort throughout the day, a reality that patient Melanie Kratzer can attest to.

“Nothing is more important than being able to look down at a grandbaby or to be able to walk by and see a color on a flower or just to see the beauty of life,” Kratzer said.

Dr. Bulathsinhala said the healing process can take up to three months, and it can be covered by insurance.

