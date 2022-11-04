McNeese awarded for online innovation during hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University received an award recognizing the school’s success in rebuilding its online platform after it crashed in the aftermath of hurricanes Laura and Delta.

McNeese implemented the software Ellucian Experience, which gave the university an “intuitive campus dashboard that simplifies information delivery and can adapt to the needs of students, staff and administrators alike, all while secured by cloud-based disaster recovery,” according to university officials.

The software took six months to implement and finished ahead of schedule and under budget, according to university officials. The new system slashed the time needed to manage it by 75 percent from the old software, which required four full-time managers.

EdScoop, a media company that focuses on information technology (IT) in higher education, recognized the McNeese IT Office with an “Innovation of the Year” award.

“The EdScoop 50 Awards are all about recognizing the higher education community in a new way,” said Jake Williams of EdScoop. “Institutions have been forever changed by the COVID-19 pandemic and these awards recognize the class of leaders who lead that change and are charting the path forward for universities.”

McNeese IT officials said the new platform is more efficient and future-ready.

“This award confirms that despite recent challenges and staff size, our IT office remains innovative and efficient,” said Chad Thibodeaux, chief information technology officer at McNeese.

