LCFD: Gas leak near Hwy 14 repaired; no danger to public
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several residents reported a natural gas smell from North Lake Charles down to McNeese Street Thursday evening.
Emergency preparedness officials said a contractor hit a gas line at Highway 14 and Smith Road.
The Lake Charles Fire Department said there was a significant leak, but it has been repaired and is not a danger to the public.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.