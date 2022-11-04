50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

LCFD: Gas leak near Hwy 14 repaired; no danger to public

gas leak
gas leak(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several residents reported a natural gas smell from North Lake Charles down to McNeese Street Thursday evening.

Emergency preparedness officials said a contractor hit a gas line at Highway 14 and Smith Road.

The Lake Charles Fire Department said there was a significant leak, but it has been repaired and is not a danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

We learned about a new dry eye treatment option available in the Lake Area, and it comes from a...
New treatment uses amniotic membrane to treat dry eye
We learned about a new dry eye treatment option available in the Lake Area, and it comes from a...
Amniotice eye membrane
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the way late Friday into early Saturday
Teen Connection Seminar to Focus on Athletic Recruitment
High school teens seminar focuses on athletic recruitment and achievement