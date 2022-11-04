50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

First responders prepare for sold out LSU vs. Alabama game

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re stepping into a big weekend in the world of football because the LSU and Alabama game is almost here! It’s one fans look forward to seeing all year long.

East Baton Rouge EMS said they’re anticipating a huge crowd, which means they are already prepping trucks and carts around campus.

East Baton Rouge EMS said they’re anticipating a huge crowd, which means they are already prepping trucks and carts around campus.

Tickets are sold out for the big game, which is happening on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The No. 15 Tigers will kick off against the No. 6 Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

LSU had a week off after taking on Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Tigers defeated Ole Miss with a score of 45-20.

RELATED STORIES
Brian Kelly previews No. 6 Alabama vs No. 15 LSU in Tiger Stadium
No. 15 LSU prepares to host No. 6 Alabama

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of...
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
In Lynn Kennedy’s first season as head coach of the McNeese Women’s Basketball team, he helped...
McNeese Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview
Tuesday night was a big one for the McNeese Cowgirls as they hosted Houston Christian at the...
McNeese Volleyball Beats Houston Christian, takes top spot in Southland
2021-22 was a rough season for the McNeese Men’s Basketball team in John Aiken’s first year as...
McNeese Men’s Basketball Prepares for 2022-23 Season