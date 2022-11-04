50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible early Saturday

By Wade Hampton
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible anytime now through 11 p.m. Friday. These will race to the north and could produce gusty winds, a few could possibly even become severe. It will not rain everywhere before 11 p.m. so if you have evening plans just keep an eye on the radar and keep an umbrella handy too. Outside of the thunderstorms it will be windy this evening with gusts upward of 30 mph possible anytime, so that umbrella may not be a good idea.

A squall line will move east toward Southwest Louisiana by around midnight and should move through in the early morning hours of Saturday. Any thunderstorms along this line could quickly turn severe with little advance warning, unfortunately that is the nature of the type of storms along a squall line like this. Damaging winds are the primary threat from these storms, though it is important to stress that the hail and tornado risk is NOT zero and a few storms could bring hail or tornadoes as well. I think the greater risk of tornadoes will remain well north of our area closer to Shreveport, but our threat is not zero either. And remember that storms can quickly turn severe so remain weather alert tonight and make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts. The KPLC First Alert Weather App: https://www.kplctv.com/apps/ will alert you if any warnings are issued in your area, make sure you leave notification volume up so you will hear them. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton will be monitoring the storms overnight and will keep you updated as the lie approaches.

Once the squall line moves through the severe threat will quickly come to an end, but rain may linger until near sunrise. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible and is much needed to help our ongoing drought. The cold front will dissipate after it moves through here and may not bring much change in temperatures. Though highs Saturday will likely only reach the low to mid 70s. Rain after sunrise Saturday is more questionable, and for now I am only including a slim chance through Sunday. But if the front stalls and dissipates closer to our area it could mean that rain would be more likely. So if you have outdoor plans this weekend just keep an eye on the sky and use our app to check the radar.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

