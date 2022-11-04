Farm equipment stolen in Fields community

Fields, LA (KPLC) - Several pieces of farm equipment were reported stolen on Oct. 31 on Austin Tillery Road in the Fields community, officials with the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the following were reported stolen:

L4600HST Kubota tractor with front end loader and backhoe (orange in color)

IS2000Z Ferris zero-turn lawn mower (red in color)

Hovercraft vehicle (blue/white in color)

RTV 1140 CPX Kubota utility vehicle (camouflage in color)

Big Tex utility trailer

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact them.

“If you have any information pertaining to this investigation and/or know where these items are located, please contact BPSO at 337-463-3281, crime stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918/833-404-1372, submit a tip through our website beauregardparishsheriff.org, or text anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777.”

