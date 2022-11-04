50/50 Thursdays
Drive-thru dinosaur experience coming to Prien Lake Mall

By Angelica Butine
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles residents might notice some unusual creatures hanging out in front of Prien Lake Mall for the next couple of weekends.

The Jurassic Empire is dropping into the area to deliver a fun and interactive surprise for kids and adults of all ages.

The experience is all from the comfort of your own car - the drive-thru theme is aimed around the prehistoric journey from the Jurassic all the way through the Ice Age.

As you make your way through the cones and see the dinosaurs, there’s a slide show with fun facts about each.

The dino-mite exhibit features 56 realistic dinosaurs, some moving and breathing that will take your imagination on quite the journey.

The drive-thru life-sized event is open today through Sunday, Nov. 4 through 6, and next weekend, Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 10 through 13.

On Thursdays and Fridays, tickets are $45, with a 5 to 7 p.m. time slot and a 7 to 9 p.m. time slot.

On Saturdays and Sundays, tickets are $55, with the following time slots:

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 1 to 3 p.m.
  • 3 to 5 p.m.
  • 5 to 7 p.m.
  • 7 to 9 p.m.

Buy tickets online only at .JurassicEmpire.com.

