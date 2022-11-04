Clerk of Court: Advises voters to check polling location, fill out sample ballot before Nov. 8

Southwest Louisiana (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is asking that voters do some homework before they head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“Early voting was brisk and over 10% of Calcasieu voters cast their ballots early, which indicates a fairly strong interest by voters leading up to election day. Because of this, I want to encourage voters to take care of a few things before they head out to the polls,” Jones said.

To verify your polling location, voters can use the GeauxVote app, GeauxVote.com, or contact the Register of Voters Office at 337-721-4000.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

The Clerk of Court encourages voters to fill out a sample ballot, to avoid line congestion and know their voting precinct because several have chan get due to storm damage.

