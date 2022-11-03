50/50 Thursdays
Symposium held to educate SWLA healthcare professionals on providing trauma care

By Joel Bruce
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System held a trauma symposium Wednesday at the SOWELA Regional Training Center to educate local healthcare professionals.

The health system’s goal was to better equip nurses, doctors, EMS providers and other professionals to provide excellent trauma care in SWLA.

Participants heard speakers, spoke with experts and watched demonstrations of medical equipment.

COVID-19 in SWLA: October 26, 2022