SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022.

Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Matthew Armand Cormier, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Ramson Robertson Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000; burglary.

Marvin Donavan Davis, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joaquin Alfredo Cavazos Jr., 41, La Porte, TX: Domestic abuse.

Donovan Jerrell Richmond, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; speeding; must have evidence of motor vehicle liability in a vehicle.

Dedrick Jermaine Richmond, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joseph Randy Jordan Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons.

Daniel Aguilera Pozos, 65, Channel View, TX: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Tamikka Chantelle Taylor, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to signal while turning.

Evamae Dechristly Penrod, 38, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Trey Edwin Chaumont, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.