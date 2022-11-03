50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Public meeting Thursday about revamping Hwy 27 through DeQuincy

DeQuincy Chamber of Commerce
DeQuincy Chamber of Commerce(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Big changes are planned for Hwy 27 in the DeQuincy area, and the Louisiana DOTD is holding a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss the proposed project.

The DOTD has proposed constructing a road diet on the stretch of Hwy 27 between Richardson Road and Hwy 12 to improve traffic safety and pedestrian and cyclist connectivity.

The meeting will be held Nov. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeQuincy Chamber of Commerce, 218 E. Fourth St.

DOTD representatives will provide information about the project, answer questions, discuss issues and accept verbal and written comments.

The DOTD is also accepting comments by mail to the address below, postmarked by Nov. 14 to be included in the meeting transcript.

LADOTD, Environmental Section 28 - RFB

P.O. Box 94245

Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9245

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Coda Stovall
Suspect arrested for first-degree rape on LSU campus
Catholic mass held in old cemetery for All Souls Day
Catholic Mass held in old cemetery for All Souls Day
Catholic mass held in old cemetery for All Souls Day
Catholic mass held in old cemetery for All Souls Day
Unfortunately for some people, their working or traveling hours happen during the World Series.
Pilots, passengers enjoy World Series watch party at Lake Charles Airport