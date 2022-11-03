Public meeting Thursday about revamping Hwy 27 through DeQuincy

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Big changes are planned for Hwy 27 in the DeQuincy area, and the Louisiana DOTD is holding a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss the proposed project.

The DOTD has proposed constructing a road diet on the stretch of Hwy 27 between Richardson Road and Hwy 12 to improve traffic safety and pedestrian and cyclist connectivity.

The meeting will be held Nov. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeQuincy Chamber of Commerce, 218 E. Fourth St.

DOTD representatives will provide information about the project, answer questions, discuss issues and accept verbal and written comments.

The DOTD is also accepting comments by mail to the address below, postmarked by Nov. 14 to be included in the meeting transcript.

LADOTD, Environmental Section 28 - RFB P.O. Box 94245 Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9245

