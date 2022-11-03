50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Pilots, passengers enjoy World Series watch party at Lake Charles Airport

By Emma Oertling
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Unfortunately for some people, their working or traveling hours happen during the World Series.

The Freeman Jet Center at the Lake Charles Regional Airport put together a “fly-in watch party” for Wednesday night’s Game Four.

Pilots and passengers watched the game on an outdoor projector while enjoying burgers, hot dogs and ice cream.

“You know, baseball is such a big part of our community that we decided it’d be really, really good to have everyone come together and just have some community with some friends in the area,” said Freeman Jet Center general manager Hunter Bernal.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Unfortunately for some people, their working or traveling hours happen during the World Series.
Pilots, passengers enjoy World Series watch party at Lake Charles Airport
Members of various environmental groups and fishers protested LNG expansion in Southwest...
Fishermen, shrimpers protest America’s LNG and Gas Summit in Lake Charles
The decision to record and broadcast Lake Charles City Council meetings was a hot item on the...
Lake Charles City Council votes unanimously to broadcast meetings
Hundreds from all over the world are attending the LNG and Gas summit at the Golden Nugget, and...
LNG Summit held at Golden Nugget in Lake Charles