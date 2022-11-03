Pilots, passengers enjoy World Series watch party at Lake Charles Airport

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Unfortunately for some people, their working or traveling hours happen during the World Series.

The Freeman Jet Center at the Lake Charles Regional Airport put together a “fly-in watch party” for Wednesday night’s Game Four.

Pilots and passengers watched the game on an outdoor projector while enjoying burgers, hot dogs and ice cream.

“You know, baseball is such a big part of our community that we decided it’d be really, really good to have everyone come together and just have some community with some friends in the area,” said Freeman Jet Center general manager Hunter Bernal.

