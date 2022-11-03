50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Little boy gets big group hug from friends while twin brother remains in hospital

A little boy named Ethan walks into his school and is met by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs. (Source: @glitterenthusiast / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (Gray News) – Kids in Maryland shared a sweet moment when they welcomed back their classmate whose twin brother is in the hospital.

In a video posted to Instagram by user @glitterenthusiast, a little boy named Ethan walks into his school in Rockville and is met one-by-one by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs.

According to the video’s caption, Ethan and his twin brother Bennett both have a rare genetic disease.

Bennett came down with pneumonia and has been in the hospital for four weeks. The video’s caption said he will go to rehab soon and hopefully be home by December.

“These children are amazing,” the caption reads. “Can’t wait to see what they do when Bennett comes back to school!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Pamella Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse, and a judge...
Woman gets life in prison for 2-year-old step-granddaughter’s murder
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing after smoke...
Delta flight makes emergency landing after engine issues
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge says he’ll appoint monitor for Donald Trump’s company
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Abortion doctor sues Indiana AG over bids to access records
student loans
43 million Americans set to restart student loan payments in January