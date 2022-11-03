50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles City Council votes unanimously to broadcast meetings

The decision to record and broadcast Lake Charles City Council meetings was a hot item on the agenda on Oct. 19.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council voted in favor of publicly airing meetings Wednesday evening.

The council discussed the issue two weeks ago, but the item was deferred until this week.

The original ordinance read as follows:

An ordinance authorizing the recording of meetings of the City Council of the City of Lake Charles and further authorizing the City to obtain quotes and enter into agreements necessary for airing of such meetings on the Calcasieu Government Channel (C-Gov).

The city council amended the ordinance to read “send out requests for proposal” instead of “obtain quotes.”

After much deliberation, all seven members voted in favor.

