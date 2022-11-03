50/50 Thursdays
Jennings High School student arrested following threatening note found in October

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings High School student has been arrested after being accused of leaving a threatening note at the school in October, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says the school’s resource deputies were notified of the note after it was found by school faculty around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2022.

Following a threat assessment by the school staff and deputies, it was determined that there was no immediate danger and a student was identified as the suspect. The sheriff’s office says the student’s parent/guardian was notified and arrived at the school shortly after.

Detectives used statements and video recordings of the areas where the note was found in their investigation and arrested the student on Nov. 2 for terrorizing before releasing them to their parent/guardian.

Chief Deputy Ivey says additional arrests are expected regarding this incident.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds students and parents that school officials and law enforcement have a zero-tolerance policy in regard to threats and pranks that might be perceived as a threat to the well-being of students and faculty.

