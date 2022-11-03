High school teens seminar focuses on athletic recruitment and achievement

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The City of Lake Charles is teaming up with McNeese State University to host a free teen connection seminar called The Elite Athlete’s Secret to Recruitment and Achievement.

During the event, the McNeese men’s basketball coach, John Aiken, will visit the teen connection to speak with aspiring college athletes about the recruiting basics, character, social media presence, teamwork and more.

Every year, thousands of high school students compete for athletic scholarships, but with a scarce amount of scholarships to give out, competition can be competitive, according to public information officer, Katie Harrington.

The teen seminar will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the College Oaks Recreational Center, from 5 to 6 p.m.

