High School Football games moved from Friday to Thursday due to weather
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two week 10 high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to the threat for inclement weather on Friday night, adding to what was already a packed Thursday night slate. Both the Grand Lake at Dequincy game, and the Lake Arthur at Vinton game, have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to weather.
Thursday night schedule:
- Cecilia at Iowa
- St. Louis Catholic at Jennings (Game of the Week)
- Hamilton Christian at Elton
- Lake Charles College Prep at Kinder
- Sam Houston at Southside
- Welsh at Notre Dame
- Grand Lake at Dequincy (moved from Friday to Thursday)
- Lake Arthur at Vinton (moved from Friday to Thursday)
Friday night schedule:
- Acadiana at Barbe
- Comeaux at Sulphur
- Washington-Marion at DeRidder
- Eunice at LaGrange
- Westlake at South Beauregard
- Basile at East Beauregard
- Oberlin at Ville Platte
- Merryville at Gueydan
- Church Point at Iota
- Oakdale at Rosepine
- Pickering at Avoyelles
- Rayne at Leesville
We will have select highlights on Thursday night at 10:00, and full highlights of all of these games, and much more on Touchdown Live on Friday night.
