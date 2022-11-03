High School Football games moved from Friday to Thursday due to weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two week 10 high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to the threat for inclement weather on Friday night, adding to what was already a packed Thursday night slate. Both the Grand Lake at Dequincy game, and the Lake Arthur at Vinton game, have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to weather.

Thursday night schedule:

Cecilia at Iowa

St. Louis Catholic at Jennings (Game of the Week)

Hamilton Christian at Elton

Lake Charles College Prep at Kinder

Sam Houston at Southside

Welsh at Notre Dame

Grand Lake at Dequincy (moved from Friday to Thursday)

Lake Arthur at Vinton (moved from Friday to Thursday)

Friday night schedule:

Acadiana at Barbe

Comeaux at Sulphur

Washington-Marion at DeRidder

Eunice at LaGrange

Westlake at South Beauregard

Basile at East Beauregard

Oberlin at Ville Platte

Merryville at Gueydan

Church Point at Iota

Oakdale at Rosepine

Pickering at Avoyelles

Rayne at Leesville

We will have select highlights on Thursday night at 10:00, and full highlights of all of these games, and much more on Touchdown Live on Friday night.

