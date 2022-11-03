FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the way late Friday into early Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our weekend, we’ll be greeted by some thunderstorms ahead of our next cold front. As we start our Friday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but generally a quiet start to the day as we get ready for work and school. With increasing moisture during the afternoon, we may some showers and storms ahead of the front may try to develop through the area with increasing moisture at play as well. As daytime heating decreases during the evening, high school football games look ok, just keep in mind a few showers may still be around early. The front itself will not arrive until early Saturday morning, and that’s when the threat of strong-to-potentially severe storms will take place.

By around midnight, we’re expecting a squall line to begin to move towards the area with northern portions of the area (Vernon Parish) likely beginning to receive impacts from the line around this time. The line will then move southeastward through the area, likely arriving in Lake Charles sometime between 1 and 3 AM. The line will then move eastward and push out for eastern portions of the area by daybreak.

The squall line will move through the area early Saturday morning, likely reaching Lake Charles between 1 and 3 AM (KPLC)

There is a low threat of severe weather for the entire area as the squall line pushes through. The main impacts for the area will likely come in the form of gusty winds, though hail and an isolated tornado are possible as well. So it will be a good idea to secure loose items outside and have ways of receiving alerts when these storms push through. You can do that by making sure you have the First Alert Weather App. The good news is that these storms may bring an inch or two of much needed rainfall to help with our drought.

The main impacts from these storms will be gusty winds, with isolated hail or a tornado possible (KPLC)

For the rest of the weekend, we’ll slowly clear out. Since the front will begin to dissipate close to the area, a few shows during the day Saturday is possible with temperatures that remain in the low-to-mid 70′s. Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days for outdoor plans. Skies will likely be clearing out with only an isolated shower possible. Temperatures also look to rebound to near 80 degrees.

- Max Lagano

