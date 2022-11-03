50/50 Thursdays
Catholic Mass held in old cemetery for All Souls Day

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nov. 2 marks All Souls Day, also known as the Day of the Dead, a day recognized by Christians to commemorate all the faithful departed.

A celebration of the day took place Wednesday evening at the Old Catholic Cemetery in Lake Charles, at the corner of Iris and Common streets.

About 30 parishioners came out to the Mass to remember all the souls who have departed this earth.

“The meaning of this day, it’s all souls, it’s kind of an understanding that everyone who dies and everyone will die. That’s just kind of a fact of life. Well, we all have a kind of eternal destiny,” Fr. Sam Bond, Parochial Vicar at Cathedral of Immaculate Conception said.

Bond led the Mass, where candles lit the graves of those who have been laid to rest.

All Souls Day focuses especially on souls who may still be in purgatory because of sins attached to them.

“Even after we die, it’s okay to pray for those people. Why? Because they may still be in need of that prayer,” Bond said.

Those souls must undergo spirit purification before they get to love god fully and for eternity.

“We got to pray for those people,” he said. “Especially those family members and those who are close to us because we don’t know for cretin, we don’t know the interior workings of souls. That’s a hidden to everyone.”

With the Mass itself taking place in the Old Catholic Cemetery, Bond said it’s a reminder of reality.

“It’s that concrete, very tangible reminder that death is real,” he said. “Often times we can kind of compartmentalize and have a way of making ourselves forget that’s a reality, but it is.”

Prayers from this day are intended to ease those souls’ suffering and advance them into heaven.

