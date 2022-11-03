Cameron Sheriff’s Office conducting active shooter training at old Hackberry High School

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office will be conducting active shooter training at the old Hackberry High School grounds beginning tomorrow, Nov. 4, 2022.

The training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this time residents may see deputies in and around the building or hear noises like simulated gunshots.

An additional training exercise will also be held on Friday, Nov. 18.

The dates were chosen by the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office because the nearby new Hackberry High School will be out of session on those Fridays.

