Ragley, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for parts of the Ragley area, according to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish.

The advisory affected the following residents:

West side of Hwy 171 between addresses 17442 and 17886.

L.A. McFatter Road

John McFatter Road.

