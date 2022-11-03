Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.

Victorian will be calling Baton Rouge home starting in the fall of 2024, as he picked the LSU Tigers over the Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday surrounded by his family, friends, teammates, and coaches.

“I just took my time, I’ve been waiting since eighth grade but just kept trusting the process, took my visits, and LSU felt like home to me, the culture, the coaches mainly, the coaches are awesome, the facilities, what they’ve got planned for the future, it sounds awesome, and it sounds like somewhere where I want to go develop, I’m glad my teammates supported me, I knew they were going to support me wherever I went but I’m just glad they’re supporting me going to LSU” said Victorian on his decision, and the support of his teammates.

Victorian still has two seasons remaining with the Buccaneers before he ships off to Baton Rouge, and he has some hefty goals for his last two seasons.

“Two National Championships.” That simple, that was Victorian’s reply when I asked him what his goal is over the next two seasons before he joins the LSU Tigers, and he also mentioned that now since he’s an upperclassman at Barbe, he plans on stepping into more of a leadership role with the Bucs, and doing anything and everything he can in order to put two more National Championship rings on his fingers.

Note: Victorian is still eligible for the 2024 MLB Draft if he decides to forego college.

