Astros Throw No-Hitter in Game Four Victory

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (KPLC) - Wednesday night was a big one for the Houston Astros as they entered game four of the World Series down 2-1 in the series, and were going up against the Phillies’ ace, Aaron Nola. After struggling to hit Ranger Suarez in Tuesday’s 7-0 game three loss, things looked bleak for the Astros going into the game, but Wednesday was a completely different story.

Going into the fifth inning, the Astros hadn’t scored a run since the fifth inning of game two... more than four days, and 16 innings before the fifth inning of game four. Well in the fifth inning Houston put ALL of that behind them as they loaded the bases with no outs for Yordan Alvarez, who on the first pitch of his at-bat took a pitch off the shoulder bringing in Chas McCormick from third, and keeping the bases loaded for Alex Bregman who was next up.

In a 1-2 count, Bregman got a 100mph inside sinker that he swung on, and sent out to deep right field for a double bringing in Jose Altuve, and Jeremy Pena, and moved Yordan Alvarez over to third base. Following Bregman was Kyle Tucker who hit a sacrifice fly to center field bringing in Alvarez, and shifting Bregman over to third, and all of a sudden the Astros led 4-0, but they weren’t done yet. Following Tucker was Yuli Gurriel, who on a 1-2 count found the third cutter of his at-bat, and sent it through the left side of the field, and into left field for an RBI single, and the Astros extended their lead to five.

That was all the scoring Houston would get in Wednesday night’s game four, but unlike last week’s game one, that was all they would need as the Astros’ pitching was simply phenomenal.

Cristian Javier got the start for Houston in their must-win game four, and he was spectacular, he went six innings before being pulled prior to the seventh, and in his six innings of work, he struck out nine, and walked two, but he didn’t allow a single hit, not one. So with that, when Bryan Abreu stepped onto the rubber in the seventh, he did so with the potential to throw the Astros’ second no-hitter of the 2022 season, the first coming in June at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees, which also started with Cristian Javier on the mound.

Well just as Javier was, Abreu was spectacular as he struck out the side on just 15 pitches, meaning Houston had a no-hitter through seven, and in comes Rafael Montero. Montero kept the trend going as he struck out one, and threw just 10 pitches in the eighth, and just like that, the Astros were three outs away from a no-hitter with Ryan Pressly warming up in the bullpen.

It was a quick ninth inning for the Astros at the plate with Jeremy Pena being the lone Astro to get on base, and so the Astros trotted back onto the field for the bottom of the ninth, and in came Ryan Pressly from the bullpen as Phillies fans headed for the parking lot in hopes of beating the traffic.

Brandon Marsh was up first for the Phillies, Marsh got out to a 2-1 lead in the count, looked at a strike on the fourth pitch to even the count at 2-2, fouled off a slider on the fifth pitch, and on the sixth pitch Pressly got him to chase at a low slider, one out. Next was Kyle Schwarber who has been phenomenal for the Phillies so far in the Postseason, and he was just the third Phillie to see first base as he worked an eight pitch walk. Next up was Rhys Hoskins who flew out on the fourth pitch of the at-bat, one out away from history.

The Phillies’ last chance was J.T. Realmuto who stepped into the box hoping to break up what would be just the second no-hitter in World Series history. However, he couldn’t do it as he rolled a grounder over to Alex Bregman who fired it over to Yuli Gurriel, and they did it, for just the second time in World Series history, and the third time in Major League Baseball Postseason history, there was a no-hitter.

The first came all the way back in 1956 when the Yankees’ Don Larsen threw a perfect game against the then Brooklyn Dodgers in game five of the World Series, and the second came in 2010 when Roy Halladay threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in game one of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park, the same site as Wednesday’s World Series game four combined no-hitter.

Final Pitcher Stats:

Cristian Javier: 6 innings pitched, 9 strikeouts, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks

Bryan Abreu: 1 inning pitched, 3 strikeouts, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks

Rafael Montero: 1 inning pitched, 1 strikeout, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks

Ryan Pressly: 1 inning pitched, 1 strikeout, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk

In the end the Astros were able to beat the Phillies 5-0 tying the series up at two games a piece with game five set for Thursday at 7:03, and Wednesday’s win also means the 2022 World Series will be won in Houston, Texas at Minute Maid Park as the series will shift back to Houston for game six on Saturday night at 7:03, and for game seven if necessary on Sunday night, also at 7:03.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.