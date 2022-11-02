Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the theft of an air conditioning coil from a local business.

Authorities say a man driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, is believed to have stolen an air conditioning coil from Brandon’s Diesel Service on Hwy 90 around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Welsh police searching for theft suspect (Lake Arthur Police Department)

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect who was wearing a camouflage hat and white t-shirt with gloves.

The Welsh Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident or that can identify the suspect to contact them at 337-734-2626.

