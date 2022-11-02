SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 1, 2022.

Erick Junior Mejia, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; illegal use of dangerous weapons.

James Freeman Kitchens Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Eric Joseph Phillips, 21, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

John Michael Haley, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (6 charges); failure to signal while turning; broken stop lights; no motor vehicle insurance; resisting an officer; flight from an officer.

Terrell Glenn Istre Jr., 47, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Jeremy Wayne Langham, 31, Duson: Probation violation.

Kenneth Dwayne Hunt, 38, Lake Charles: Trespassing; theft under $1,000.

James Lee Clopper Sr., 63, Vinton: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; property damage under $1,000.

Robert Richard Steininger, 60, Daytona Beach, FL: Domestic abuse.

Alexia Deioncay Perry, 21, Lake Charles: Home invasion; battery (2 charges).

Jaylon Jamar Blair, 21, Lake Charles: General speeding; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

John Edward Napolitano, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure; contempt of court.

Corey David Bell, 24, Sulphur: Proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

