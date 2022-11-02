50/50 Thursdays
Suspect arrested for first-degree rape on LSU campus

LSU Police Unit.
LSU Police Unit.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Police along with the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Coda Stovall on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in connection to a first-degree rape that occurred on LSU’s campus on Oct. 9.

Officials with LSU stated that Stovall held the victim at gunpoint in Herget Hall on Oct. 9.

LSU states that once LSU Police were made aware of the situation they conducted a thorough investigation, monitored the suspect, and arrested the individual. LSU also says that Stovall was known to the victim and was not an LSU student.

The school stated that for any immediate safety threat, students will be notified through LSU’s emergency text alert system. In this case, no alert was sent out because there was no longer any threat to the student body when it was reported.

LSU says that safety is always our number one concern, and situations like this are frightening and generate lots of questions, rumors, and speculation.

As always, our campus safety protocols and procedures are available Stay Safe website. LSU is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for every student.

