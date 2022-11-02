Sunrise Interview: U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy is in the Lake Area today, making several stops at places like the LNG and Gas Summit at the Golden Nugget, the re-opening of the Bio-Lab facility, and the North Lake Charles Kiwanis Club luncheon.

Rhonda Hardin sat down with Sen. Cassidy this morning and spoke with him on a variety of issues ahead of the upcoming November election.

Oil and Gas Industry

The first thing we want to talk about is the oil and gas industry. That is such a huge industry here in Southwest Louisiana. And I know you’ve been very outspoken about not being happy with the Biden administration’s handling of the oil and gas industry.

“Literally, since the first week the Biden Administration came in they’ve had a war on oil and gas.

Now, I say it’s a war on gas but it’s actually a war on oil and gas workers. Because this creates well-paying jobs that create a trajectory for a family that gets better over generations. Your child goes to a better school, your family is happier, you take a nicer vacation. But this war also means we pay more at the pump and that we pay more for our utilities.

And so, now we see, by gosh, internationally that Europe needs our oil and gas. So I think, finally, the Biden administration coming around to where they realize the importance of that which we in Louisiana have always realized the importance of. And that’s to take care of our workers, take care of our environment, and take care of our utility bill and gas bill creating good jobs along the way.”

Energy Independence

And I think one of the things that the war in Ukraine has highlighted is that we need to stop depending on other countries for things like oil and gas.

“So, when the Biden Administration came in we had energy independence. But we lost that and now have to go pleading to Saudi Arabia, ‘Please, don’t increase your prices.’ That sort of thing.

We are energy-independent.

Again, we are creating jobs, we’re keeping prices lower. But we’re also helping the rest of the world be more stable. The Biden administration didn’t figure this out, that’s got to change.”

Operation Warp Speed

So, what is Operation Warp Speed and how will it impact the industry?

“So, think about all the great jobs created in our oil and gas industry. Right now, the Biden administration is kind of killing them by not giving permits. By taking months and even years to work through a process that should go more rapidly.

We know government can do better. During the COVID epidemic, for example under the Trump administration, taking the tools Congress had given them. Operation Warp Speed developed a vaccine that they said would take 3 years to develop, that was given in 10 months. If we’re serious about developing North American energy resources, creating all those good-paying jobs, let’s line up our agencies. If one’s got a problem, work it out before you leave the room. And let’s get that permitting done more rapidly.

We can have more oil and more gas being developed. Creating those jobs along the way. And we can do it here in the United States if we speed up that permitting. This would be Operation Warp Speed for permitting for oil and gas.”

Importance of the LNG Industry

I know you’re a keynote speaker today at the Oil and Gas summit. How important is the LNG industry to America and Southwest Louisiana?

“If you look at our challenges, let’s create good jobs for the American people.

Let’s keep prices lower so our economy is stronger. Let’s also push back against Russia who’s trying to push back against us. And clean up our environment simultaneously. Liquified natural gas does that.

Again, creating those jobs, helping the rest of the world clean up their environment, and pushing back against Russia. It’s a national security tool. It is so important and this is the epicenter of that. Lake Charles is where it just comes out from.

And so, it doesn’t surprise me that the conference is being held here. This is where it’s at when it comes to LNG.”

Inflation

The holidays are coming up and it won’t be so merry for a lot of families as inflation continues to skyrocket. What’s being done in Washington to kind of get that under control? And I know you’ve been kind of outspoken about the president’s handling of that.

“So, part of the problem with that, and something that has fueled inflation, there’s been about $2 trillion, at least, probably $3 trillion that the Biden administration has spent that everybody said, ‘Wait, don’t do that. That is gonna trigger inflation.’

But they did it. And sure enough, inflation was triggered.

So, this November...will be the Midterm elections. The American people are gonna send a signal to the Biden administration, ‘We don’t like your policies. You’ve driven inflation. You spent money you shouldn’t have. You’ve had a war on North American energy which has made us pay more for our gasoline and utilities. Stop...We’re gonna vote Republican.’ And they’re gonna register that.

And for Republicans, we’re gonna try and put out a permitting reform. We’re gonna try and get more energy resources out there. We will stop the unnecessary spending the Biden administration has been doing. Inflation will come down.”

Veterans Programs

Sen. Cassidy, I know another issue that you are very passionate about is veteran’s programs, making sure those who’ve served our country get what they need. What is being done there?

“So, we just passed a bill that would require the VA to call a veteran three times in the first year after they leave the service.

Let me explain, most veteran suicides occur within six months of leaving the service. That camaraderie, that meaning and purpose, you lose that, you become depressed. It can lead to a spiral downward.

If the Veterans Administration is calling you at month two, ‘Hey, how’s it going? Hey, do you need a job? We got job training. You want to go to school? We got educational benefits. How is your mental health? Oh, not so good? Where are you, Lake Charles? There’s a very good VA clinic, let’s get you plugged in.’

It just gives that check-up. Kinda like calling your mother when your mother’s not doing well. But in this case, it’s our veteran who’s served us so well and trying to make sure he or she gets the services they need.

The Trump administration put this in for a brief trial. It worked. I authored a bill with others. It got signed into law. Now it’s law and the VA will be calling these veterans three times in that first year, touching base and getting them the services they need. And we think decreasing that suicide rate and improving their adjustment to society.”

Fentanyl Crisis

Of course, we have to touch on one of the most dangerous situations facing America right now. And that is the deadly fentanyl crisis. I tell people all the time, no other country has to attack us, just send us over some of these pills and we’re taking care of ourselves.

“This is bio-terrorism, 100,000 Americans are dying every year from overdoses.

So, there’s a lot of ways to fight it. We gotta control the border. We think about 200,000 people every month but a lot of drugs come across the border at the same time, flooding the zone. It comes through the mail. Delivered from China.

So, we’ve put in legislation that has begun to decrease the amount of overdoses the pandemic hit. People despair but there’s a scripture, a proverb, ‘If the people have no vision, they perish.’

So, lots of things to do, let’s give them a vision.

Let’s create those good American jobs so that somebody has a reason to live. But also, let’s control the border.

And I have several pieces of legislation to make it easier for law enforcement to enforce the laws for fentanyl in order to bust somebody. They can change it chemically a little bit and scoot around the law, no. Boom.

If it’s like fentanyl, if it looks like fentanyl, if it affects like fentanyl, then it’s fentanyl. Let’s crack down on it.

So, we’re trying to give more tools to law enforcement to crack down on it.”

