50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Starbucks unveils holiday cups and a new sweet treat

Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.
Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.(Source: CONNOR SURDI/STARBUCKS/CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Coffee lovers, it is time to get into the holiday spirit.

Starbucks unveiled its new holiday cups, an annual tradition now in its 25th year.

Beginning Thursday, customers will have their hot beverages served in one of four festive cup designs.

“We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners,” said Starbucks creative director Gary Jacobson.

No new drinks are being added this year, but people can still enjoy the usual Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulee Latte, or Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. The Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and Irish Cream Cold Brew also are back.

A new sweet treat, the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, was added this year. It joins the returning Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie.

This photo shows the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, Reindeer Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, Cranberry...
This photo shows the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, Reindeer Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish at Starbucks.(Starbucks)

Jacobson says Starbucks is focused on creating a “joyful experience” throughout the Starbucks experience this holiday season.

“Whatever we can touch, we wanted to make sure that we make someone’s day a little bit brighter in a holiday way,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his...
Chick-fil-A operator switches to 3-day work weeks to attract employees
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports
Sunrise Interview: U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy
Sunrise Interview: U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy
An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police...
Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say