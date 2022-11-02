50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Smart Living: Inflation impacts holiday shopping

By Jillian Corder
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Another month has gone by, and it’s another month the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates. That means higher prices on just about everything as we head into the holiday shopping season.

While getting the kiddos what they want will cost more this year, you can still find ways to save.

According to bankrate.com, 40 percent of holiday shoppers said inflation is changing the way they shop.

Half of holiday shoppers said they started shopping before Halloween. They’re planning to buy fewer items and less expensive brands, and put more on their cards.

“They will charge, charge, charge and not realize what is that interest rate if you can’t pay it off the very next month,” said Jeannette Bajalia, a financial planner.

One thing the experts are saying to do - start buying now. It will allow you to spread out your cash flow and find the best deals.

“If you’re going to buy your kids, grandkids gifts, then start now finding them at low affordable costs. That’s the first thing, the second thing is do a budget,” Bajalia added.

Some shopping tips:

  • Use a gift-tracking app like Santa’s Bag where you can keep tabs on what you’ve bought, the cost and who it was for.
  • Sign up for loyalty programs and earn points for merchandise and take advantage of discounts. Also, you’ll be first to know about a sale or a product coming in stock.
  • Now is a good time to learn to stack discounts. Go online and use credit card rewards, combined with online shopping portals and store coupons.
  • Snap photos of your receipts then use an app like Fetch Rewards to earn points that are good toward free gift cards at stores such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

“Just don’t spend any more than you can afford. It’s just, the future is more important than the now,” said Bajalia.

Maximize your shopping by using credit cards that offer points or cash back.

Also, if you qualify, now is the time to sign up for a new card offering a sign-up bonus or cash back. You could earn free money to put towards holiday spending.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT: The is sun back today
Smart Living: Inflation impacts holiday shopping
Smart Living: Inflation impacts holiday shopping
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 1, 2022
Sunshine returns today
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday Forecast